BREAKING: Azeri air force bombs town of Martuni in continuing ceasefire violations

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. In addition to the ceasefire violations that shelled Artsakh’s military positions shortly after the ceasefire deal took effect today, the Azeri forces have also bombed residential areas in the town of Martuni, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said.

“Moments ago, Azerbaijan bombed the town of Martuni with air force bombers, grossly violating the agreement on humanitarian cessation of hostilities,” it said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan