No heavy clashes occurred on front line, Artsakh neutralizes subversive group – War map

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. No heavy clashes occurred on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on October 24, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

''Azerbaijan started military operations in the northern direction, no heavy clashes took place until midday. During the day they launched powerful artillery fire and skirmishes occurred. No fierce clashes occurred in the southern direction as well’', Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, a subversive group was neutralized south from Martuni and north from Hadrut, but fighting against subversive groups continues in that section.

''The adversary initiated attacks a number of times in the tactic of local offensives, using different types of military equipment. The attempts were prevented and repelled, in some sections the adversary retreated. A number of armored and non armored vehicles were destroyed'', Hovhannisyan said.