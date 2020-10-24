Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 October

Guatemala’s Sayaxché recognizes right to self-determination of people of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The City Hall of Sayaxché, Guatemala has officially recognized the right to self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh and is supporting the creation of a free and sovereign state.

Earlier on October 21, Guatemala lawmaker Carlos Lopez had released a statement, noting that he recognized the right to self determination of the Armenians of Artsakh.

