Guatemala’s Sayaxché recognizes right to self-determination of people of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The City Hall of Sayaxché, Guatemala has officially recognized the right to self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh and is supporting the creation of a free and sovereign state.

Earlier on October 21, Guatemala lawmaker Carlos Lopez had released a statement, noting that he recognized the right to self determination of the Armenians of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan