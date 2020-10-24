Guatemala’s Sayaxché recognizes right to self-determination of people of Artsakh
16:37, 24 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The City Hall of Sayaxché, Guatemala has officially recognized the right to self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh and is supporting the creation of a free and sovereign state.
Earlier on October 21, Guatemala lawmaker Carlos Lopez had released a statement, noting that he recognized the right to self determination of the Armenians of Artsakh.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
