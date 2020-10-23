Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-10-20

YEREVAN, 23 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.30 drams to 494.01 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 585.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.47 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.59 drams to 646.41 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 387.04 drams to 30192.39 drams. Silver price down by 1.91 drams to 395.72 drams. Platinum price down by 389.81 drams to 13818.03 drams.