Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Fierce clashes take place near Artsakh’s  Jivani and Shekher communities  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh’s President, informs that military operations actively continue along the entire front line, ARMENPRESS reports Poghosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’At the moment the Defense Army (of Artsakh) is in fierce clashes with Azerbaijani army nearby Shekher and Jivani villages of Martuni region. The enemy has suffered great manpower losses’’, he wrote.





