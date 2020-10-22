New South Wales Legislative Assembly officially recognizes independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The largest parliamentary chamber in the largest state of Australia, the New South Wales Legislative Assembly has officially recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reports.

The motion, which also condemned the current attacks by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh, passed 61 votes to 2 votes.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

