NATO Secretary General underlines importance of observing ceasefire in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the NATO Jens Stoltenberg emphasizes the importance of observing the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, ARMENPRESS reports Stoltenberg said on October 21 in a briefing with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

‘’The NATO is not a party of this conflict. We are deeply concerned with the violations of the ceasefire agreement that lead to new casualties. It’s important that the sides demonstrate restraint, observe the ceasefire regime and sit around the negotiation table’’, he said.

Referring to the meeting with President Armen Sarkissian, the Secretary General of the NATO said that they discussed the partnership between Armenia and the NATO and the peacekeeping mission of Armenia in the sidelines of the NATO.