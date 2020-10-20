PM Pashinyan announces bestowing National Hero title upon two active duty Armenian generals

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan, and the Commander of the 5th Army Corps Major General Andranik Piloyan will be awarded the National Hero of Armenia title, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Lt. General Tiran Khachatryan, and the Commander of the 5th Army Corps Major General Andranik Piloyan, especially during the recent hours, glorified their names on the battlefield and they will receive the title of national hero. They continue their heroic fight for their country. Glory to the Armenian army,” Pashinyan said.

