Recognize Artsakh: Armenians holding protest outside US Embassy Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Multiple citizens in Armenia are holding a protest outside the US Embassy in Yerevan, trying to draw the US attention on the ongoing atrocities committed by the Turkish-Azerbaijani forces, Syrian mercenaries against Artsakh, urging the US Ambassador or any representative of the Embassy to visit Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, Shushi or other cities to see the results of these atrocities. They are also calling on to recognize the independence of Artsakh.

Education expert Anahit Bakhshyan stated in particular: “Today Armenia together with Artsakh is fighting against terrorist Turkey, Azerbaijan and Syrian terrorists. You cannot stay indifferent to this, you just have no right for it”. She stressed that if these atrocities are not stopped, the terrorists will reach also the United States.

The protest participants call on to stop the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression, recognize Artsakh, stop another genocide.

They are delivering remarks both in Armenian and English, urge any representative of the Embassy to come and meet with them, to react to their call.

The Embassy agreed that three of the protest participants can meet with their representative.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan