Village schools in Armenia bombed by Azeri drones

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The schools of the villages of Sotk and Kut in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are among the many civilian infrastructures to have been damaged in the Azerbaijani UAV attacks.

The walls of the school buildings cracked and windows were knocked out from the bombings, the education ministry said.

Schools are currently on holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic and there were no children inside the buildings at the time of the attack. However teachers were inside.

“Fortunately the administrative staff and other employees escaped unharmed,” the ministry said.

The education ministry said it will work jointly with the Gegharkunik provincial government to rebuild the schools.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan