Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presents to French FM the situation in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone following the October 17 agreement on humanitarian ceasefire to French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian, ARMENPRESS was informed from MFA Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan highly appreciated the personal contribution of French President Emmanuel Macron to the achievement of the agreement on the humanitarian ceasefire and recorded that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan once again refused to fulfill it and continues the large-scale aggression against Artsakh.

FM Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the reinforcement of the ceasefire regime and the peaceful settlement of the conflict.