President of Armenia receives Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias and his delegation who are in Armenia on a working visit.

Greeting the guests, President Sarkissian particularly said, ‘’We highly appreciate your visit at any time, but particularly today. At a time when we really live a difficult period, friendship and trust are of great importance’’.

President Sarkissian said that Greece is also facing hard times, but fortunately without the scale of violence that exists in the case of Artsakh and Armenia. ‘’But the source of instability and violence is the same’’, President Sarkissian said.

Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias said that the friendship of the two peoples has been reinforced throughout centuries. ''That has been reflected not only by our relations or mutual understanding, but also by our shared grief'', the Greek FM said. ''You have lived through a genocide, and we too, the Greeks of Pontus have also lived through a genocide. We always remember it and cannot allow it to be forgotten. Today you are resisting very hard periods and that's obvious. My visit to Yerevan can be viewed as a symbol of our friendship and support for Armenia and Armenian people''.

During the meeting the sides referred to the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and its encroachments to the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Issues of future deepening of relations betwen the two friendly countries were alsodiscussed.