Organization of American States highlights principle of self-determination of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States will continue to follow Nagorno Karabakh conflict until the principle of self-determination of the people in Artsakh is guaranteed, ARMENPRESS reports Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro addressed a letter to President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and published the letter on Twitter.

‘’I have followed the conflict in Artsakh for many years, and will continue to do so until the principle of self-determination of the people in Artsakh is guaranteed and peaceful negotiation is achieved. The principle of self-determination is crucial in this case because it means the best assurance for civil and political rights for your people as well as the only way to preserve their identity and their way of life’’, Luis Almagro said in his letter.

He notes that it’s a matter of utmost concern that Azerbaijan’s military buildup aided by Turkey has turned a veritable unilateral arms race into an aggression.

‘’We reaffirm our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, which stand in flagrant violation of the international norms that govern armed conflicts. That is in itself a deep violation of principles settled for a negotiated solution by the Minsk Group. Peace and stability in Artsakh and Caucasus is in our common interest, and therefore we will continue to support all efforts that lead towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict, as well as towards the absolute respect for the principle of self-determination of Armenians in Artsakh’’, Luis Almagro wrote.