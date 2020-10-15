Italian cellist Mario Brunello wishes peace to Armenia and Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Famous Italian cellist Mario Brunello expressed his support to Armenia and Artsakh amid the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression.

In a video message addressed to Armenian cellist Alexander Chaushyan, Mario Brunello expressed his sorry of what is happening in Armenia and Artsakh.

“I hope your people, friends will achieve peace. It’s a great country for us, and I had a great honor to perform there. I hope to go back in peace for everybody”, the Italian cellist said.

Mario Brunello gave a concert in Armenia several years ago on the sidelines of the 7th Yerevan International Music Festival.

On September 27 Azerbaijan, with the support of Turkey, launched a massive attack against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), by using all its ammunition, targeting also the civilian infrastructures both in Artsakh and Armenia. There are confirmed reports that there are mercenaries in the Azerbaijani army brought from Syria by Turkey for fighting against the Armenian side.

On October 10 an agreement has been reached in Moscow between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on cessation of hostilities in the NK conflict zone for humanitarian purposes. However, minutes after the agreement entered into force Azerbaijan again launched attacks against Artsakh and till now continues violating the humanitarian truce.

