Colonel Vahagn Asatryan to receive posthumous National Hero of Armenia title

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Colonel Vahagn Asatryan, the commander of a military base who was killed in action in the defense operations against the Turkey-backed Azerbaijani attacks, will posthumously receive the National Hero of Armenia title, the highest title of the country.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has requested President Armen Sarkissian to formalize the order.

“Colonel Asatryan died heroically two days ago while defending the fatherland from the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist aggression,” Pashinyan said on social media.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan