BREAKING: 14 y.o. boy fighting for his life after family car gets bombed by Azeri drone in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 14, ARMENPRESS. A 14 year old boy is under intensive care at a Yerevan hospital after suffering severe injuries from an Azerbaijani military drone attack inside the territory of Armenia.

Health Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said the child sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest, abdominal trauma and has developed pneumothorax. “Doctors say the boy is in serious condition,” she said.

The incident happened when the boy and his family were driving to their farm in Vardenis, when their family vehicle was hit by the Azerbaijani UAV.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan