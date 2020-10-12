Artsakh shoots down SU-25 warplane amid Turkish Air Force F-16-supported Azeri aerial attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Air Defense units have shot down one Azerbaijani SU-25 attack aircraft as the Azeri military has deployed the warplanes in the attacks on Artsakh.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the Azeri air force SU-25s are operating with the air support of Turkish Air Force F-16s.

Air Defense units of Defense Army of Artsakh shot down one Su-25 attack aircraft in the north-eastern direction,” she said.

