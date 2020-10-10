Azerbaijanis kill civilians in their home in Artsakh amid ceasefire

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani subversive group killed two civilian people in their home – a mother and her son with disability, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Today the Staff of the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh got concrete information that the subversive group which entered Hadrut town on the morning killed 2 civilians at their home – the mother and her son with disability. We are making efforts to gather more information and will publish them tomorrow.

Critically condemning the continuous severe atrocities of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the Artsakh population, I demand from the international community to give proper reaction to this cruel crime and to pursue punishing those criminals’’.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut. The Defense Army of Artsakh has eliminated the raid.

Later, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan informed that the situation in the town is under full control of the Defense Army.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan