Azerbaijan went to talks by understanding consequences of its actions, says political scientist

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Tevan Poghosyan says the Armenian Army, as well as the diplomacy have forced Azerbaijan to understand the consequences of its actions and eventually go to talks.

“Azerbaijan actually was stating that it would not go to a ceasefire as long as the Armenian troops have not been withdrawn from Artsakh, but in fact it agreed to a ceasefire. This shows that Azerbaijan’s actions have no link with what has been said initially. I am sure that from the very start our army, our soldier and also our diplomacy have managed to create such situations for Azerbaijan that they eventually went to negotiations, by better understanding the consequences”, the political scientist told Armenpress.

He added that despite the agreement on cessation of hostilities, the Armenian side should not lose the vigilance.

According to Tevan Poghosyan, the adversary will try to rearrange its forces even during the ceasefire declared for humanitarian purposes. It may even try to purchase new weapons. “In my view Azerbaijan will again try to go to escalations. We need to use this time right, gather our forces and be able to fill the respective gaps”, he added.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. However, the Azerbaijani side ignored it and launched at attack in the direction of a position called Karakhambeyli at 12:05. The Artsakh Defense Army units are taking respective measures to stop the adversary’s attack.

