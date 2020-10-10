Moscow agreements to become the first step leading to lasting ceasefire – former US Co-Chair

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Moscow agreements on cessation of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be the first step towards the lasting ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh, former US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Professor at the Kentucky University, Kerry Kavano said, RIA Novosti reports.

He stated that the October 10 agreement on cessation of hostilities is a “very encouraging step”.

“This is the first step to the agreement, but the future agreement will not be the solution of the conflict, it will be the lasting cessation of fire”, he said, expressing hope that next week “more active” talks will launch in Moscow.

Kerry Kavano said later it would be possible to concentrate the talks not only on the ceasefire, but also on the conflict’s resolution itself.

“It will not take place in the near future. It’s very difficult to create a compromise solution after such intense military actions”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan