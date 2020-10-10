Canada urges Turkey to stay out of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he told his Turkish counterpart that Ankara should "stay out" of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, CBC reports.

“The message was very clear that external parties should stay out because it's already a very complex situation. We deplore the loss of life and we need to make sure that no one is fuelling the conflict. Quite the opposite, the international community needs to be united in calling the parties back to the negotiating table, [to] respect the ceasefire and protect civilians”, the FM told reporters, adding that he had a conversation with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.