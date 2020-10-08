Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 October

Russian journalists injured in Azeri attack on Shushi Cathedral in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian journalists have been injured as a result of the Azerbaijani bombardment of Holy Savior (Ghazanchetsots) Cathedral in the town of Shushi in Artsakh, according to RIA Novosti.

The iconic church, which is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, came under two bombardment attacks on October 8.

