Artsakh withdraws troops from some frontline sections for tactical considerations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. In some sections of the frontline the Defense Army of Artsakh has withdrawn its troops for tactical considerations. Spokesperson of Artsakh’s President Vahram Poghosyan presented the main reason for that. ‘’For avoiding unreasonable speculations I have to mention that for tactical considerations the Defense Army has withdrawn its troops in some sections of the frontline, in order to

avoid extra casualties inflict heavy losses on the hostile forces

In terms of both we have significant achievements

The command staff of the army continues to skillfully organize the operations and the day when we will see the dismantled army of the enemy fleeing in panic is not far away. The decision is final, we will not stop’’, ARMENPRESS reports Poghosyan said.

