President of Artsakh expresses gratitude to teachers for current heroic generation

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed words of gratitude and appraisal on the occasion of the Teacher’s Day.

“Dear compatriots,

Dear teachers,

Today is your professional day. Traditionally, every year we are addressing words of congratulation and appreciation to you. But today I want to express my gratitude to you for our heroic generation, for those courageous Armenians, who, after learning your lesson of patriotism in a brilliant manner, today are giving a lesson of bravery and heroism in the battlefield, creating one of the most crucial pages of the history of the Armenian people.

The nation, who has such dedicated teachers and generation, is celebrating and will celebrate only victories.

Peace to you, our people and the Homeland”, the Artsakh President said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan