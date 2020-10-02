Zelensky announces Ukraine will not provide military assistance to NK conflicting sides

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine will not provide any military assistance to any of the sides of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a briefing.

‘’It’s not about that Ukraine will provide military assistance to any country’’, Zelensky said.

He also announced that calls on the conflicting sides, Armenia and Azerbaijan, to resume dialogue for the sake of the de-escalation of the conflict.

Earlier Ukrainian MP Lyudmila Marchenko spread information according to which Ukraine is ready to assist Azerbaijan at various domains.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan