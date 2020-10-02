EU leaders state that NK conflict can’t have military solution, nor any external interference

YEREVAN, OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. After the October 1 EU summit, the European Council recorded that there can be no military solution, nor any external interference to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The EU leaders called for an immediate end to the hostilities.

“The European Council calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges parties to recommit to a lasting ceasefire and the peaceful settlement of the conflict. The loss of life and the toll on the civilian population are unacceptable. There can be no military solution to the conflict, nor any external interference. Azerbaijan and Armenia should engage in substantive negotiations without preconditions. The European Council expresses its support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and asks the High Representative to examine further EU support for the settlement process,” the European Council said.

