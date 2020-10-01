Pentagon also confirms Turkey sending mercenaries to Azerbaijan against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Days after the outbreak of the fighting in the Artsakh region, a high-ranking official in the US Defense Department confirmed the validity of the information that spoke about sending hundreds of Syrian mercenaries from Turkey to support Azerbaijan.

The official, who asked not to be named, revealed to Sky News Arabia - “The reports and information that spoke about dozens of trips between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the past days to transport hundreds of Syrian mercenaries are proven and correct."

There are numerous international media reports saying that the number of Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey to Azerbaijan against Artsakh ranges between 3.000-4.000.

Azerbaijan, actively and overtly supported by Turkey, unleashed an aggression against Artsakh on September 27. The Defense Army of Artsakh repels the attacks of the adversary successfully, inflicting heavy losses, So far Azerbaijan has lost 90 UAVs, 12 helicopters, 181 armored vehicles, 4 aircrafts, 2 Smerch and 1 Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, 3 TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems and 1200 manpower.

Armenia has reported 103 casualties among the military, there are also 11 civilian victims, including children. International reporters were bombed and injured on October 1.

On September 29 Turkish F-16 downed Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air space, killing the pilot.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan