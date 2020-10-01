Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

24News correspondent wounded as Azerbaijani forces shell town in Artsakh

24News correspondent wounded as Azerbaijani forces shell town in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Reporter of 24News Sevak Vardumyan has been wounded as a result of Azerbaijani bombardments of the town of Martuni in Artsakh, the media outlet said.

“He sustained injuries to his back, he is not being transported to the hospital,” 24News said.

The Azerbaijani military targeted a group of journalists in Martuni on October 1.

Two French reporters of the Le Monde newspaper were wounded.

A cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel was also wounded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration