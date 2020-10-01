24News correspondent wounded as Azerbaijani forces shell town in Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Reporter of 24News Sevak Vardumyan has been wounded as a result of Azerbaijani bombardments of the town of Martuni in Artsakh, the media outlet said.

“He sustained injuries to his back, he is not being transported to the hospital,” 24News said.

The Azerbaijani military targeted a group of journalists in Martuni on October 1.

Two French reporters of the Le Monde newspaper were wounded.

A cameraman for the ARMENIA TV Channel was also wounded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan