Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 October

“Relative stable tension” in all directions of frontline remains, says Artsakhi military

“Relative stable tension” in all directions of frontline remains, says Artsakhi military

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing Azeri attacks, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said that “relatively stable tensions” maintained overnight September 30-October 1 at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone.

The Azeri troops attempted regrouping and movement of troops to improve the battle orders but were thwarted by Artsakhi military.

“The operative-tactical situation remains unchanged. The stable tension in all directions of the frontline remains,” Artsakh’s military said, adding that its Defense Army troops and the on-duty veterans are ready for further missions.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration