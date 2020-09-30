Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 September

UN Security Council calls for immediate ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council called upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately stop hostilities, said Nigerien envoy to the United Nations, Abdou Abarry, who is the council’s president for the month of September, reports TASS.

“Security Council members voiced support for the call by the Secretary General on the sides to immediately stop fighting, de-escalate tensions and return to meaningful negotiations without delay”, he said.

Abarry said a meeting with the participation of Armenia and Azerbaijan was possible.





