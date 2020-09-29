URGENT: Azerbaijani military bombs civilian passenger bus in Armenian town of Vardenis

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A civilian passenger bus is on fire in the Armenian town of Vardenis after being hit by an Azerbaijani military attack drone, Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on social media.

Earlier the military spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan had said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened gunfire across the Armenia state border at the Armenian Armed Forces military base in Vardenis, and also used air force against military positions.

She said this Azerbaijani attack comes right after the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s disinformation that claimed Armenia had shelled the Dashkasan region of Azerbaijan from Vardenis.

“Factually Azerbaijani attempted with this attack to prepare grounds to substantiate its future attacks,” she said, vowing a “harsh response” from the Armenian military.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh (Karabakh) using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

The Artsakhi military suffered 84 killed servicemen with over 120 wounded.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, 4 gunships, 50 UAVs, 80 tanks and armored vehicles, 1 warplane and 82 other military vehicles.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan