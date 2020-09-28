Military activities should be immediately stopped: MEPs on Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament, EPP Group’s Spokesman on Foreign Affairs Michael Gahler and MEP, S&D’s Foreign Affairs Coordinator Tonino Picula commented on the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan must immediately stop its military activities in Nagorno Karabakh. It was agreed that a solution to the conflict will be sought peacefully through negotiations. A fully fledged war between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be prevented. It is the people on all sides that will suffer”, Michael Gahler said on Twitter.

In turn MEP Tonino Picula also condemned the Azerbaijani attacks and urged the international community to work with both sides.

“Call out Azerbaijani actions. Return to negotiations on the basis of OSCE - agreed parameters an 3 principles: territorial integrity, self/determination and especially - non use of force. Also, call on all international actors-Minsk Group co-chairs-to work with both sides”, the MEP said on Twitter.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

