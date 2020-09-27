Greece urges to immediately stop military operations in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Greece urges to immediately stop the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry issued a statement.

‘’We follow the escalation in Nagorno Karabakh region with concern, which has claimed lives among civilians. We call on the sides to demonstrate restraint and to immediately stop the military operations and return to negotiation table in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group’’, reads the statement.

The Foreign Ministry of Greece adds that the only way for the settlement of the conflict is the peaceful settlement based on international law.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in its military equipment, inclusing 4 helicopters, nearly 15 UAVs and10 tanks. The losses of the Defense Army are being clarified.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan