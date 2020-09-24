Justice Yervand Khundkaryan is sole candidate nominated for Presidency of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Justice Yervand Khundkaryan is the sole candidate nominated for the position of President of Constitutional Court, Justice Edgar Shatiryan told reporters amid the ongoing confirmation hearing.

The session of the high court which is convened to elect a chief justice will continue tomorrow, he said.

“The voting hasn’t taken place yet,” Shatiryan said. “One candidate is self-nominated,” he added, referring to Khundkaryan.

“One of the justices nominated another candidate, but this candidate filed a recusal afterwards,” he said, without elaborating who the second candidate was.

He did not deny unconfirmed news reports that the second candidate was Justice Ashot Khachatryan, who was nominated by Hrayr Tovmasyan, the former President of the Constitutional Court who was ousted by parliament but retained his position as Justice.

He said the confirmation hearing of Khundkaryan will resume tomorrow.

