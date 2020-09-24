Governor General of Canada congratulates Armenian President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Governor General of Canada Julie Payette congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

On behalf of the people of Canada, Mrs. Julie Payette addressed her congratulations to President Sarkissian, the Armenian people, noting that Canada is looking forward to deepening the partnership with Armenia.

“Tens of thousands of Canadians can find their roots in Armenia. Their investment has helped to make Canada a prosperous, vibrant and open country as it is today”, the Governor General said in her congratulatory letter.

Mrs. Julie Payette also highlighted the importance of fighting jointly against the COVID-19 pandemic and resisting the current challenges.

