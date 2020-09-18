Justice Yervand Khundkaryan sworn in to high court

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Justice Yervand Khundkaryan was sworn in to the Constitutional Court in a ceremonial inauguration in parliament on September 18, a day after the two other justices assumed office.

Khundkaryan’s inauguration comes a day later since he had to resign from his position as President of the Court of Cassation to make him technically eligible to take office at the high court.

He was the General Assembly of Judges’ pick for the post, and was installed by parliament in a confirmation hearing.

The Constitutional Court is yet to name its new chief justice.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan