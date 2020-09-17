Former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan charged for obstructing reporter’s activity

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Investigative Committee revealed a number of circumstances over the case of obstruction of legal activity of a reporter by former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

According to the data obtained, on August 8, 2020, former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, while in his house at Drakhtik village in Gegharkunik province, noticed that a drone is shooting the house area. In order to find out who is making the shooting, the former official moved on the direction of a drone with his own vehicle. After noticing reporter from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Robert Zargaryan and his crew, the ex-police chief started insulting the journalists, as well as threatened to use violence dangerous for life and health. Upon learning that the reporters carry out their professional activity and prepare a report about the illegally constructed buildings in the Lake Sevan basin, Vladimir Gasparyan again urged them to stop the shooting and continued insulting them. He forced them to delete the video and refuse to spread it.

Based on the sufficient evidence charges have pressed against Vladimir Gasparyan for obstructing the legal activity of a reporter. Signature bond not to leave the country has been chosen as a preventive measures for the former police chief.

Investigation continues.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan