Predictions on social and economic collapse will not come true in Armenia, says PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The novel coronavirus has brought social and economic difficulties, but the predictions according to which Armenia will face a social or economic collapse, have not come true and will not come true, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, responding to the question of opposition Bright Armenia faction MP Arkady Khachatryan.

“There is a concrete statistics that there is no doubt that the coronavirus has caused social and economic difficulties, but it’s also clear that the predictions according to which there is going to be a social or economic collapse in Armenia, have not come true and will not come true. The situation is manageable”, the PM added.

Pashinyan said there is a traditional problem with the capital expenditures, but the government is making efforts for the works to be done more intensely. He said the Cabinet will implement new projects in autumn which will boost the construction and other branches of the economy.





Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan