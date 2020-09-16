Crisis around Constitutional Court is over – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan states that with the election of judges of the Constitutional Court by the Parliament the crisis around the Court is over.

“I think that what has taken place in the Parliament is very important. It put an end to, closed the crisis around the Constitutional Court. At least we should record with this that something very important has taken place. Does this mean that an ideal Constitutional Court has been formed? No”, the PM said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, in response to the question of the ruling My Step faction MP Viktor Yengibaryan.

Commenting on the question that public has some questions regarding the elected CC judge candidates, in particular with what principle the government nominated Edgar Shatiryan for the CC judge, Pashinyan said: “When you say the public has questions, it is necessary to check out the addresses of the public’s representatives, phone numbers in order to understand whom they are representing. During the election process of the CC judges there were people and circles who constantly wanted to talk about the values of the Revolution and were trying to compare the situation with the values of the Revolution. And there was an impression that the political team which governed or led the Revolution during the Revolution doesn’t have any idea about the values of the Revolution, and people, who knew about the Revolution a week later from May 8, have become warm supporters of the Revolution values. But is it so? No. I want to state that it isn’t so, because in any situation there are groups or forces, be it political or not, who want to place their agenda, their interests in some places on behalf of their people, candidates, supporters, to say so, on behalf of the public”, Pashinyan added.

The PM added that the government made the decision about the candidate for the Court judge within its powers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan