Applications open for UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships 2021-2022 – British Embassy Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. On 11 September, UK’s Chargé d'Affaires to Armenia, Ambassador Helen Fazey hosted a farewell reception for departing Chevening Scholars who have been selected for master’s degree scholarships at UK universities in 2020-2021, the UK Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

Ms Fazey presented certificates to the three successful Scholars and wished them the best of luck for the exciting academic year ahead.

“Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one-year master's degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers. The scholarships also provide opportunities to gain access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional and cultural experiences.

The British Embassy Yerevan is delighted to announce that applications for 2021/2022 Chevening Scholarships are now open. If you have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help you achieve this, please apply for a Chevening Scholarship before 3 November 2020 via www.chevening.org/apply.

Over the last 36 years, over 50,000 outstanding individuals worldwide have had the opportunity to study in the UK through Chevening.

As of today, there are around 170 Chevening alumni in Armenia, among them senior government officials and staff, members of parliament, influential civil society representatives and opinion makers, entrepreneurs, media professionals, staff of international agencies, and businesses.

Visit www.chevening.org/apply or the British Embassy pages on Facebook (@BritishEmbassyYerevan) and Twitter (@UKinArmenia) for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications”, the Embassy said in a statement.