Many airlines expected to re-launch flights to Armenia soon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Many airlines are expected to re-launch flights to Armenia within September 2020, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He said the Civil Aviation Committee is currently working with the foreign airlines who are planning to resume the flights.

Pashinyan said that “at least 10 or 20 airlines” will restart regular flights to Armenia sometime during this month.

He reminded that travelers who will chose to be tested for COVID-19 instead of self-quarantining for 14 days will be able to do so at the airport.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said that the government has no travel restrictions for citizens of any particular country regarding the pandemic. He said the Yerevan airport will have 20 testing points.

