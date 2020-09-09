Armenian government to donate 10 medical vehicles to Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to donate 10 medical vehicles to the Republic of Artsakh.

The respective decision is included in the government’s September 10 session agenda.

The goal is to assist the healthcare system of Artsakh, improve the ambulance service, contribute to raising their quality and availability.

3 of the donated vehicles are ambulances equipped with first aid kits. The remaining 7 are linear cars, again equipped with medical devices and first aid kit.

The draft has been developed within the frames of cooperation with the Republic of Artsakh.

The total cost of the vehicles is almost 300 million drams.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan