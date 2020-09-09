Armenian President congratulates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the Independence Day of Tajikistan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said the friendly relations between the peoples of Armenia and Tajikistan are a firm base for the further strengthening of the Armenian-Tajik cooperation.

“I am convinced that the consistent development of constructive relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Tajikistan is in the interests of our peoples”, the Armenian President said.

He wished his Tajik counterpart good health, and to the good people of Tajikistan – peace and prosperity.

