Armenian Ambassador, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General discuss international legal cooperation issues

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seyranyan met with Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova at her Office, the Armenian Embassy said on Facebook, adding that the sides discussed international legal cooperation issues.

Ambassador Seyranyan conveyed the appreciation of the Armenian Prosecutor General’s Office over the level of cooperation with the Ukrainian colleagues. The sides agreed that the existing legal base, including also the 2008 November 13 agreement between the Armenian and Ukrainian Prosecutor Generals enable to conduct the partnership at the highest level.

The Ambassador said Armenia is interested in deepening the relations with the Ukrainian law enforcement system within the frames of international agreements.

In response Mrs. Venediktova said: “We have established a productive cooperation with Armenia in terms of international legal mutual support. The regular bilateral contacts allow to effectively solve the issues between the two countries, the challenges and general problems in the fight against crime”.

During the meeting issues relating to the Armenian community of Ukraina were also discussed.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan