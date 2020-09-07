Armenia coronavirus: Number of patients in serious or critical condition declines

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. As of September 6, the number of coronavirus infected patients in Armenia who are in a serious condition is 178, and those who are in a critical condition comprise 45. 17 patients are switched to ventilators, Healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told Armenpress, adding that this dynamics is gradually declining.

“At the moment the number of patients in serious and critical condition is declining. Just a month ago the number of those patients was reaching 300, 400. As of yesterday, their number is 240. It also declines every day”, she said, expressing hope that this number will not grow anymore.

The spokesperson, however, urged the citizens not to lose the vigilance, in order to be able to keep this situation.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 44,845, out of which 40,121 have already recovered.

The number of active cases is 3549.

The death toll has risen to 900.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan