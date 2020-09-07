Armenia participates in PostEurop 2020 EUROPA Contest with HayPost’s Gyumri stamp

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is participating in the PostEurop’s 2020 EUROPA Stamp Contest’s “Ancient Postal Routes” competition.

Armenia is represented in the contest by the national postal operator HayPost, with the stamp depicting the old city of Gyumri, which used to be the main cultural and political centre of Armenia having many different routes.

The stamp was designed by HayPost designer Davit Dovlatyan.

The voting is open till September 9.

