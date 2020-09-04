Armenia parliament approves bill on coronavirus restrictions without formal state of emergency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted at second reading a government-authored bill enabling the government to enforce the coronavirus-related safety rules and restrictions as well as lockdowns without a formal state of emergency in place. The new law allows authorities to impose lockdowns, shut down the country’s borders, restrict public gatherings or isolate people infected with COVID-19 or close towns where outbreaks will be registered.

The currently active state of emergency, originally declared for one month in March and extended ever since, will expire September 11 and authorities say they won’t prolong it again.

The bill passed by 70 votes by 19.

Lawmakers from both opposition parties – the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Bright Armenia (LHK) – voted it down.

