Armenia and Russia ink protocol on developing South Caucasian Railway

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and Russia’s Ministry of Transportation signed a protocol aimed at the development of the South Caucasian Railway. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Armen Simonyan and Russia’s Deputy Minister of Transportation Vladimir Tokaryev.

The protocol was signed based on the agreements reached during the 19th meeting of the Armenia-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic Cooperation and the activities of the inter-departmental task force.

The protocol will enable increasing the volume of cargo and passenger transportation and upgrading the trains, the ministry said. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





