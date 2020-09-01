Armenian deputy defense minister presents goal of creating nationwide militia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Citizens involved in the militia will not be provided with weapons for free circulation, Deputy defense minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan told reporters during today’s press conference.

“Citizens will not be provided with weapons for free circulation. We suppose that the respective involvement will take place exclusively in case of presence of military operations and military threat. Weapons will be distributed to the militia-attached citizens only when military operations start in a concrete place or if there is a threat for that. It doesn’t mean that armed people will walk around the city”, he said.

Gabriel Balayan stated that they are planning to enroll up to 70 years old people in the militia, will hold regular trainings with them, and after being drafted and getting the status of a serviceman, these citizens and their family members will use respective social guarantees.

Armenia’s defense ministry has submitted a bill for public discussion at e-draft.am aimed at creating a nationwide voluntary-basis militia.

