Armenian hospitals begin decommissioning COVID-19 units amid declining numbers

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Amid declining COVID-19 figures, several hospitals across Armenia are returning to normal with their designated coronavirus-wards being de-commissioned, health ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said.

“The Gyumri Infectious Diseases Hospital and the Spitak Medical Center are returning to their normal work, and the Martuni Medical Center’s unit for coronavirus patients is also being closed. At this moment there is a somewhat stable coronavirus disease situation in the country and there is no need to have this volume of hospitals for [COVID-19] patients,” she said.

Presently only the Kapan Medical Center maintains an active COVID-19 unit outside Yerevan, she said.

There were 4912 active cases of COVID-19 as of August 31.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan